close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Paddy sowing for kharif season to begin from June 10 in Punjab: CM Mann

To ensure smooth irrigation in a staggered manner, the first phase will begin on June 10 with transplantation in the cultivable land near the international border areas

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
paddy, framer, crop

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that the state government is fully prepared to ensure smooth and hassle-free sowing of paddy crop during the upcoming kharif season across the state.

According to an official statement here, the chief minister said that as per the suggestions received from farmers, the state government has decided to commence the sowing of paddy across the state in a phased manner.

He said that the paddy sowing will begin on June 10, 16, 19 and 21 in different parts of the state.

The state has been divided in four zones to implement this sowing mechanism.

To ensure smooth irrigation in a staggered manner, the first phase will begin on June 10 with transplantation in the cultivable land near the international border areas.

Mann said that uninterrupted power from June 16 will be ensured in the second phase to seven districts -- Ferozepur, Faridkot, Pathankot, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran.

Also Read

Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal

Amritpal's arrest result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, govt: AAP

Paddy procurement rises 10% to 54.19 mn tonnes so far: Food Ministry data

2.5 mt of paddy worth Rs 5,200 cr procured in Uttar Pradesh so far

Just a few people funded by Pakistan: CM Bhagwant Mann on Ajnala clashes

Defence import dependency could become hindrance to autonomy: Singh

British PM Sunak welcomes Ukraine President Zelenskyy on surprise visit

iDEX achieves milestone by signing of its 250th contract: Defence Ministry

We are aiming to reach top four in Asia by 2047: AIFF secretary general

CBI registers FIR against Loha Ispaat Ltd in Rs 1,017 cr bank fraud

In the third phase, paddy transplantation will be ensured from June 19 in seven districts, including Rupnagar, SAS Nagar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Fazilka, Bathinda and Amritsar.

In the remaining nine districts of Patiala, Jalandhar, Moga, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Barnala and Mansa, the crop transplantation will commence from June 21.

The chief minister said that in order to save the groundwater, the power supply for Direct Sowing of Rice (DSR) technique will start from May 20 across the state.

A notification in this regard has already been issued by the state government.

He asked the farmers to refrain from sowing paddy before these dates.

Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the paddy season, the chief minister said that a minimum eight hours of regular power supply will be ensured everyday.

In a bid to check the depleting water table, the state government will promote Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technology in a big way during the current kharif season.

DSR technique can save the ground water up to 15-20 per cent besides enhancing recharging the underground water by 10-15 per cent and saving nearly Rs 3,000 per acre on input costs including labour, he said.

Mann said that farmers opting for DSR technique will get an incentive worth Rs 1,500 per acre from the state government as announced earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhagwant Mann Paddy Kharif season

First Published: May 15 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

With Turkiye's presidential election going to a runoff, what comes next?

Photo: Unsplash
5 min read

We are aiming to reach top four in Asia by 2047: AIFF secretary general

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read

CBI registers FIR against Loha Ispaat Ltd in Rs 1,017 cr bank fraud

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation
2 min read

Consumer Protection Act meant to encourage consumerism, says Supreme Court

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
4 min read

Govt assessing monetary impact of EU's carbon tariff set to hit in Oct

carbon tax
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

G20: 50 million people directly dependent on coal mining, says India

Results, Exam results
3 min read

LIVE: New Karnataka CM will be announced in coming 24 hrs, say reports

Congress
6 min read

Delhi Board of School Education declares first-ever result of class 10, 12

Atishi Marlena
2 min read
Premium

Farmer groups flag crop loss risk if 27 popular pesticides banned

Pesticide
3 min read

Go First insolvency: NCLAT to pass order on lessors' petitions on May 22

Go First
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon