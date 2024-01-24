Panchayats own revenue contribute only 1.1% of their total revenue: RBI

Panchayats’ own revenues generated through local taxes, fees, and charges contributed only 1.1 per cent of their total revenue, said a report by the Reserve Bank of India.

Non-tax revenue, primarily from Panchayati Raj programs and interest earnings, constitutes 3.3 per cent of total revenue receipts. States such as Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana reported higher non-tax revenue than others, the report said.

“The own revenues of the Panchayats - generated by imposing local taxes, fees, and charges on various activities, including land revenue, professional and trade taxes, and miscellaneous fees – were only 1.1 per cent of their total revenue during the study period,” the report said.

According to the report, the average revenue per Panchayat, encompassing taxes, non-taxes, and grants, was at 212,000 in 2020-21, 232,000 in 2021-22, and experienced a slight dip to 212,300 in 2022-23. This decline is attributed to a reduced devolution of grants during that fiscal period.

“Panchayats’ own sources of revenue are limited, mainly property taxes, fees, and fines - around 95 per cent of their revenues take the form of grants from higher levels of government, restricting their spending ability that is already hampered by delays in the constitution of State Finance Commissions,” the report said.

The aggregate revenue receipts exhibit a broad correlation with the populations of the respective states, the report said. The ratio of Panchayats' revenue receipts to the states' own revenues ranges from 0.1 per cent in Andhra Pradesh to 2.5 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, suggesting that Panchayat revenues, relative to those of the states, are moderate. The average revenue per Panchayat ranged from 2.7 lakh in Andhra Pradesh to a substantial 64 lakh in West Bengal.

Average expenditure per Panchayat witnessed a decline from 173,000 in 2020-21 to 12.5 lakh in 2022-23, attributed to elevated spending during the pandemic year. States like Goa, Karnataka, Odisha, Sikkim, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu recorded the highest average expenditure at the Panchayat level. Despite fluctuations, the ratio of revenue expenditure of Panchayats to nominal Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) remained below 0.6 per cent for all states.

The composition of expenditure indicated a consistent rise in spending on water and sanitation, reflecting an increased emphasis on cleanliness and access to clean water supply. Investment in capital projects accounted for 29.6 per cent of the total expenditure of Panchayats in 2022-23, with a significant share allocated to Panchayati Raj programs, transportation, water supply and sanitation, rural electrification, and rural housing.

Over 250,000 Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) utilised the eGramSwaraj platform for accounting purposes as of September 2023. Additionally, more than 240,000 PRIs have seamlessly integrated the eGramSwaraj-PFMS Interface for online transactions, facilitating online payments totalling Rs 25,694 crore during the first half of the financial year 2023-24, the report said.

eGramSwaraj, introduced in 2020, serves as a simplified, work-based accounting application for PRIs. It addresses diverse aspects of Panchayat operations, including planning, accounting, budgeting, and online payments through the eGramSwaraj-PFMS interface. The platform facilitates efficient financial management and provides a platform for higher authorities to monitor Panchayat activities effectively. The introduction of the Audit Online application by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) further strengthens financial management and transparency by enabling online audits of Panchayat accounts. As of July 2023, 256,000 Panchayats have been registered, generating 2.11 lakh reports for the audit period of 2021-22, the report said.