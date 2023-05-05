Pernod Ricard India and NSDC to provide skill training to 240 transpersons



The project is aimed at bridging the gender-based skill gap and addressing the stigma, abuse, and discrimination against transgenders. Wine and spirits group Pernod Ricard India has signed an agreement with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to provide skill training to 240 transpersons in Mumbai under the "Livelihood Creation" project.



It will be a placement-linked skill training programme where candidates will get skill training across job roles, such as retail sales and front office. It will also raise awareness among stakeholders to build consensus on key issues and develop sustainable livelihood approaches and capacity-building programmes. "Empowering the transgender community with skills and employment is not just a moral obligation but also a practical necessity. Enhancing their economic independence and including them in formal establishments will result in long-term social and economic benefits," said Ved Mani Tiwari, chief executive officer (CEO) at NSDC.



The issue of livelihood of transpersons is critical in India as, according to the Census 2011, 65 per cent of transgenders were able to find work for more than six months in the year. For the general population, this was higher at 75 per cent. "It is critical to build an inclusive and conducive ecosystem where people from all societal strata and gender identities have equal access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities," said Yashika Singh, executive vice president of corporate affairs, communications and S&R at Pernod Ricard India.