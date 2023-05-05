close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pernod Ricard India and NSDC to provide skill training to 240 transpersons

It will be a placement-linked skill training programme where candidates will get skill training across job roles

BS Web Team New Delhi
skill development, education, workforce, jobs, employment, economy, growth, policy

Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Wine and spirits group Pernod Ricard India has signed an agreement with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to provide skill training to 240 transpersons in Mumbai under the "Livelihood Creation" project.
The project is aimed at bridging the gender-based skill gap and addressing the stigma, abuse, and discrimination against transgenders.

"Empowering the transgender community with skills and employment is not just a moral obligation but also a practical necessity. Enhancing their economic independence and including them in formal establishments will result in long-term social and economic benefits," said Ved Mani Tiwari, chief executive officer (CEO) at NSDC.
It will be a placement-linked skill training programme where candidates will get skill training across job roles, such as retail sales and front office. It will also raise awareness among stakeholders to build consensus on key issues and develop sustainable livelihood approaches and capacity-building programmes.

"It is critical to build an inclusive and conducive ecosystem where people from all societal strata and gender identities have equal access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities," said Yashika Singh, executive vice president of corporate affairs, communications and S&R at Pernod Ricard India.
The issue of livelihood of transpersons is critical in India as, according to the Census 2011, 65 per cent of transgenders were able to find work for more than six months in the year. For the general population, this was higher at 75 per cent.

Also Read

Pernod Ricard India appoints Jean Touboul as MD with effect from May 1

Tipplers beware! These liquor brands may soon go off the shelves in Delhi

Urban Company ties up with NSDC to train and certify new employees

80% firms worldwide face shortage of workforce with apt tech skills: Study

Top headlines: Adani maps comeback strategy, Economic activity cools in Jan

GST and states, a reality check of how indirect tax system is working

Smartphones must not disable FM radio feature by default, says Centre

For a veg thali of Rs 100, Indians paid Rs 109 in 2022; Rs 132 for non-veg

CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit; FinMin notifies rules

14 social sector ministries integrated data with PM GatiShakti platform

Topics : Pernod Ricard NSDC Transgender Skill development BS Web Reports economy

First Published: May 05 2023 | 2:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

GST and states, a reality check of how indirect tax system is working

GST
2 min read

Smartphones must not disable FM radio feature by default, says Centre

Tie-ups and innovation to drive mobile wallet growth
2 min read

For a veg thali of Rs 100, Indians paid Rs 109 in 2022; Rs 132 for non-veg

food inflation
2 min read

CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit; FinMin notifies rules

CA, CS
3 min read

14 social sector ministries integrated data with PM GatiShakti platform

14 social sector ministries integrated data with PM GatiShakti platform
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit; FinMin notifies rules

CA, CS
3 min read

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow

HDFC
3 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Hero Moto, SpiceJet, AEL, TVS Motor among top 10 stocks to watch on Friday

Sensex
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon