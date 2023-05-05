close

Smartphones must not disable FM radio feature by default, says Centre

The disabling of the feature had an impact on the central government's ability to disseminate real-time information, the ministry said

BS Web Team New Delhi
Tie-ups and innovation to drive mobile wallet growth

Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 11:34 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The Centre has issued an advisory stating that phones with frequency modulation (FM) receivers and tuners should not disable the feature by default, a report by Economic Times (ET) said.
According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), efforts should be made to provide the service on phones where it is not by default present.

The disabling of the feature had an impact on the central government’s ability to disseminate real-time information, the ministry said in its advisory to mobile phone manufacturing companies’ associations, the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) as well as the Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology (MAIT).
It also asked the phone manufacturing companies’ associations to circulate this advisory among its members.

The advisory was issued after the IT ministry observed a “drastic fall” in FM tuners feature, affecting the ability of the poor to receive free FM radio services.
The advisory stated, "The FM broadcast is a robust and reliable communication system. FM stations serve as important communication links between the local authorities and people in times of natural disasters."

FM technology is used to transmit high-quality sound waves over long distances. FM Radios typically operate between 87.5 MHz to 108.5 MHz and can reach areas where mobile connectivity is difficult as it operates in high bandwidth and low-frequency bands.
Meanwhile, on April 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 91 new 100W FM transmitters across the country, in a bid to boost radio connectivity.

“The beginning of 91 FM transmitters by All India Radio is like a present for 85 districts and 2 crore people of the nation. The districts covered under the new 91 FM transmitters are aspirational districts and blocks," read an official statement issued by the government.
According to the statement, PM Modi said the inauguration of 91 FM transmitters forwards the policies of the government that gives preference to the underprivileged who have been deprived of this facility so far.

“Those who were considered to be distant will now get a chance to connect at a greater level," PM Modi had said.
Topics : Narendra Modi smartphones FM radio Mobile phone Broadcast India BS Web Reports

First Published: May 05 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

