14 social sector ministries integrated data with PM GatiShakti platform

As many as 14 social sector ministries, including Health and Panchayati Raj, have integrated their data on the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan platform, the commerce and industry ministry said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
14 social sector ministries integrated data with PM GatiShakti platform

Representational Image

Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 8:48 PM IST
As many as 14 social sector ministries, including Health and Panchayati Raj, have integrated their data on the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) platform, the commerce and industry ministry said on Thursday.

About 61 data layers of these ministries related to infrastructure assets, such as primary and secondary schools, colleges, primary health centres, district hospitals, health sub-centres, public toilets, dump sites, Anganwadi centres, fair price shops, Amrit samovars, and dairy locations have been mapped on NMP.

Individual portals of these Ministries/Departments have been developed, which are integrated at the backend with the NMP, it said.

Special Secretary, Logistics Division, in the ministry Sumita Dawra said that for wider adoption of PM GatiShakti NMP, a comprehensive area approach planning should be focused upon.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are to be developed by each social sector ministry to serve as guidelines for data management, which may be replicated by States, it added.

A meeting was held on May 3 to review the status of the adoption of NMP for social sector planning and also on the measures to be taken for data management such as improving the data quality, data uploading, and validation of data.

Citing certain examples, the ministry said that the Ministry of Women and Child Development has developed a mobile application - Poshan Tracker for the collection of data regarding Anganwadi Centres (AWC) under the Mission Poshan 2.0.

The collected data is geo-tagged and integrated with the NMP platform through API integration.

So far, 9.27 lakh Anganwadi Centres have been captured and integrated on NMP through this application. Hence, this has resulted in real-time data enrichment on the platform for infrastructure planning, it said.

Further, after the mapping of the existing Anganwadi centres on the NMP platform, new areas were identified in terms for establishment of new centres, based on the parameters like local population, habitat clusters, distance between institutions, and using the site suitability tool on the NMP.

Similarly the Department of School Education and Literacy are using the platform by identifying suitable sites for the opening of new schools through the use of the site suitability tool and mapping of existing data layers that is road and rail network, population census data, and demographic layer for identifications of gaps and finalising the locations for opening new schools.

On October 13, 2021, the NMP was launched with the aim to develop an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistic costs. The plan is to create a technology-based tool for effective and integrated infrastructure development in the country.

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing an investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the Network Planning Group (NPG), constituted under the PM Gati Shakti initiative.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

social sector ministries

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

