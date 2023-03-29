PLI for electronics to achieve Rs 8.12-trn production target in 5 yrs: Govt



The cumulative investments under the scheme have increased to Rs 5,124 crore as of December 2022, from the earlier FY23 target of Rs 3,726 crore. The scheme is expected to bring a total cumulative investment of Rs 7,000 crore in a five-year period. The government on Wednesday informed Parliament that the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing is expected to achieve a production target of Rs 8.12 trillion in the next five years.



However, in terms of job creation, the scheme could hover around the halfway mark, reaching 56 per cent of the cumulative target by December. Companies have reported creation of 52,509 jobs out of a cumulative target of 93,009 in the current fiscal. The government had set a goal of two lakh jobs. Of the five-year production target of Rs 812,550 crore, around 60 per cent is expected to be contributed by export orders worth Rs 487,530 crore. The data shows that 91 per cent cumulative production target of Rs 263,086 crore for the current fiscal has been met. Ninety per cent of the export target from the scheme has been accomplished with Rs 103,539 crore in exports till December.



Sixteen companies were approved in the first round — 10 for mobile phones and six for specified electronic components manufacturing. In the second round, 16 companies have been approved for producing specified electronic components. The Centre has approved 32 applicants under the PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing till December 2022, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written submission in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read TVS Electronics up 18% on heavy volumes, hits 52-week high in weak market Govt clears Rs 357 cr for Foxconn under PLI scheme for phone manufacturing Nokia, Samsung, Tejas Networks among 42 firms approved for PLI scheme Green hydrogen manufacturing to come under PLI scheme: R K Singh Centre likely to discontinue second phase of Fame-II scheme after FY24 Unified tariff structure for over a dozen gas pipelines to start from Apr 1 Rs 4,962 cr lying in inoperative accounts under EPF: Govt tells Lok Sabha Telcos recorded Rs 4.17 trillion debt in 2021-22, says MoS Telecom 2,364 Kisan Rail services operational; Rs 4 cr subsidy given: Vaishnaw IIT researchers create a cost-effective sensor for detecting fruit ripeness



The second round of this PLI scheme was launched in March 2021; it offered incentives of 3-5 per cent on incremental sales of goods manufactured in India. The PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing extends to eligible firms incentives of 4-6 per cent on incremental sales of goods manufactured in India and covered under the target segments of mobile phones and specified electronic components for a period of five years.