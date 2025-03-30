Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 33,700 crore in Chhattisgarh

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 33,700 crore in Chhattisgarh

Modi inaugurated projects, laid foundation stones, and commenced various works during a function held in Mohbhattha village in the Bilaspur district

Modi, Narendra Modi

March 20, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a programme of Bavaliyali Dham. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bilaspur
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on Sunday and inaugurated multiple development projects of more than Rs 33,700 crore related to various sectors in Chhattisgarh.

Modi inaugurated projects, laid foundation stones, and commenced various works during a function held in Mohbhattha village in the Bilaspur district.

It was his first visit to the state after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

Modi also flagged off the MEMU train service in the Abhanpur- Raipur section via Mandir Hasaud and handed over the keys (replica) of houses to three beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

 

Modi laid the foundation stone of NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (1x800MW), located in Bilaspur district of over Rs 9,790 crore. This pit head project is based on the latest state-of-the-art Ultra-Supercritical Technology with high power generation efficiency. 

Topics : Narendra Modi Chhattisgarh

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

