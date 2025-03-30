Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 12:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Our festivals reflect India's unity in diversity: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi said various states are celebrating their traditional new year on Sunday and many others will be celebrating in the coming days

Modi, Narendra Modi

He also urged people to make yoga a part of their daily lives, saying it is an invaluable gift to humanity from India. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that various festivals being celebrated today and to be observed in the coming days are a pointer to the spirit of unity pervading India's diversity and asked people to continue to strengthen this feeling.

Speaking in his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast, Modi said various states are celebrating their traditional new year on Sunday and many others will be celebrating in the coming days. 

Other festivals, including Eid, are being celebrated, he said, greeting people on these festivals.

He noted that summer vacation in schools will also fall in a few weeks and said the long days of summer are a time for students to develop new hobbies and polish their skills.

 

He urged those offering various activities for students to use the hashtag of "myholidays" and students and parents to share their experiences with "holidaymemories" hashtag.

In his address, Modi stressed on the campaign for "catch the rain" by conserving water through various means and asserted over 11 billion cubic metre water has been saved in the last seven to eight years through such practices.

He also urged people to make yoga a part of their daily lives, saying it is an invaluable gift to humanity from India.

The International Yoga Day on June 21 has now become a grand celebration, he said, noting that this year's theme for the event is "yoga for one earth one health".

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

