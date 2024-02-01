Power consumption rises nearly 6% to 133.83 billion units in January

Experts are expecting steady power consumption growth due to improvement in economic activities and continuation of cold wave in February

India's power consumption grew nearly six per cent to 133.83 Billion Units (BU) in January 2024 as compared to the year-ago period, according to government data.

In January 2023, power consumption stood at 126.30 BU, higher than 111.80 BU recorded in the same month a year ago, the data showed.

The peak power demand met -- the highest supply in a day -- rose to 222.32 GW in January 2024. The peak power supply stood at 210.72 GW in January 2023 and 192.18 GW in January 2022.

Experts said that power consumption as well as demand improved in January as mercury fell sharply in the month, especially in North India.

The cold wave resulted in increased use of heating equipment like heaters, blowers and geysers which led to increase of power demand as well as consumption.

The power ministry had estimated the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during the summer in 2023. The demand did not reach the projected level in April-July due to unseasonal rains.

The peak supply, however, touched a new high of 224.1 GW in June before dropping to 209.03 GW in July.

Peak demand touched 238.82 GW in August. In September 2023, it was 243.27 GW. The peak demand was 222.16 GW in October, 204.77 GW in November and 213.62 GW in December 2023.

Industry experts said power consumption was affected in March, April, May, and June last year due to widespread rainfall. They said power consumption grew in August, September and October, mainly due to humid weather conditions, and also a pick-up in industrial activities ahead of the festive season.

