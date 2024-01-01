Sensex (    %)
                        
Power consumption dips marginally by 2.3% to 119.07 bn units in Dec: Govt

Earlier in April 2023, power consumption had dipped nearly 1.5 per cent to 130.08 BU compared to 132.02 BU in the year-ago period

Experts are expecting steady power consumption growth in the coming months due to an improvement in economic activities and an increase in the severity of winter.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

The country's power consumption dipped 2.3 per cent to 119.07 Billion Units (BU) in December, marking its first monthly decline in eight months due to lower demand for heating equipment, especially in the north, on account of mild winter, according to government data.
Earlier in April 2023, power consumption had dipped nearly 1.5 per cent to 130.08 BU compared to 132.02 BU in the year-ago period. In December 2022, power consumption stood at 121.91 BU, higher than 109.17 BU recorded in the same month a year ago, the data showed.
The peak power demand met -- the highest supply in a day -- rose to 213.62 GW in December. The peak power supply stood at 205.10 GW in December 2022 and 189.24 GW in December 2021.
Experts said that power consumption as well as demand remained lower due to mild winters in the first fortnight of December. However, consumption and demand rose after mercury dipped sharply in the second half of the month, especially in North India.
The data showed that peak power demand touched 213.62 GW on December 29. It was recorded as low as 174.16 GW on December 3. It crossed the 200 GW mark on December 14, 2023, when it stood at 200.56 GW.
The power ministry had estimated the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during the summer. The demand did not reach the projected level in April-July due to unseasonal rains.
The peak supply, however, touched a new high of 224.1 GW in June before dropping to 209.03 GW in July. Peak demand touched 238.82 GW in August. In September 2023, it was 243.27 GW. The peak demand was 222.16 GW in October and 204.86 GW in November 2023.
Industry experts said power consumption was affected in March, April, May, and June this year due to widespread rainfall. They said power consumption grew in August, September, and October, mainly due to humid weather conditions, and also a pick up in industrial activities ahead of the festive season.
Experts are expecting steady power consumption growth in the coming months due to an improvement in economic activities and an increase in the severity of winter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Power consumption Power ministry indian government electricity sector

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

