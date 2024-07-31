Production growth in key infra sectors down to 4% in June, shows data

Production growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4 per cent in June this year due to a decline in the output of crude oil, and refinery products, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The core sectors' production grew by 6.4 per cent in May 2024.

The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 8.4 per cent in June 2023.

During April-June this fiscal, the output of core sectors rose by 5.7 per cent against 6 per cent in the same period last fiscal.