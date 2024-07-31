Business Standard
April-June fiscal deficit at Rs 1.36 trillion, 8.1% of 2024-25 target

Total government expenditure during the period was Rs 9.7 trillion, or about 20.4 per cent of the annual goal, lower than the Rs 10.51 trillion in the same period last year

Fiscal deficit

India will move away from setting fiscal deficit targets after the financial year 2026 and instead will use the government debt-to-GDP ratio as the anchor for fiscal policy | Image: Shutterstock

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's fiscal deficit for the first quarter of the financial year that started in April was Rs 1.36 trillion ($16.25 billion), or 8.1 per cent of the estimate for the whole year, government data showed on Wednesday.
Net tax receipts in April-June were Rs 5.5 trillion, or 21 per cent of the annual target, compared with Rs 4.34 trillion in the same period last year, according to the data.
Total government expenditure during the period was Rs 9.7 trillion, or about 20.4 per cent of the annual goal, lower than the Rs 10.51 trillion in the same period last year.
Government spending in the first three months of the current financial year was subdued due to general elections.
For the three months, the government's capital expenditure or spending on building physical infrastructure was Rs 1.81 trillion, or 16.3 per cent of the annual target, against Rs 2.78 trillion in the same period a year earlier.
The Indian government last week lowered its fiscal deficit target to 4.9 per cent of GDP for the financial year from 5.1 per cent in the interim budget in February, on the back of a surplus transfer from the central bank and robust tax revenues.
The target was lowered despite higher allocation in the federal budget for job creation and regions run by key allies in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recently formed coalition government.

The country's budget gap stood at 5.6 per cent of GDP last fiscal year.
India will move away from setting fiscal deficit targets after the financial year 2026 and instead will use the government debt-to-GDP ratio as the anchor for fiscal policy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fiscal Deficit Fiscal Policy fiscal economics Indian Economy economy

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

