First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

Since the Covid-hit year of 2020-21, India's (both the Centre and the states') debt has not come below 80 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). It touched nearly 90 per cent (89.45 per cent)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Centre is looking at ways to reduce government debt to ensure that future generations are not burdened. She said recently that the country's debt levels are not very high compared to the global average.

Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

