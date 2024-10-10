Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan to launch new mineral policy to boost revenue, streamline mining

Rajasthan to launch new mineral policy to boost revenue, streamline mining

The policy will be unveiled before the "Rising Rajasthan" summit in December based on stakeholder input

mining minerals mines

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The state government is set to introduce a new mineral policy, aimed at boosting mining revenue and optimising operations. 

The policy will be unveiled before the “Rising Rajasthan” summit in December based on stakeholder input, a senior government official said. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Principal Secretary of Mines T Ravikant emphasised zero-loss mining and the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance investment, employment, and sustainability. 

The policy targets increasing the sector’s contribution to Rajasthan’s gross domestic product from 3.4 per cent in FY24 to 5 per cent by FY30 and up to 8 per cent by FY47, while curbing illegal mining and ensuring environmental protection, the official said.  
 

The new mineral policy draft, prepared in consultation with stakeholders, aims to foster domestic and foreign investment, promote joint ventures, and support sustainable mining practices.

A significant part of the policy will focus on improving market practices, curbing illegal mining, and boosting revenue, an official of the mining department said.

More From This Section

Money, Loan, Economy

Centre releases Rs 1.78 trn advance for states ahead of festive season

World bank

World Bank raises S Asia growth forecast to 6.4% on Indian domestic demand

Inflation, Vegetables, Fruits, Budget 2024

Retail inflation in September likely overshot RBI's 4% target: Poll

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s

Nearly 50,000 internship opportunities posted on portal: MCA officials

fmcg shopping consumer consumption

Consumer confidence improves in Sept on better economic conditions: RBI


The state, rich in minerals, produces 22 major and 36 minor minerals, including unique outputs like lead, zinc, wollastonite, and gypsum. In FY24, the state's mining revenue exceeded ~7,460 crore.

By leveraging new technology, the government aims to expand the sector’s potential, Ravikant said. Sustainable practices, such as waste management, site reclamation, and ecosystem protection, are key features. 

Also Read

Rajasthan Cabinet, Bhajan Lal Sharma

Rajasthan traders flag land, transportation issues ahead of investor summit

hawa mahal, jaipur, rajasthan, clouds, tourism, historical palaces

Jaipur emerges as MICE tourism hotspot, driven by JLF and Jewellery Show

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Tata Power to invest $14.3 billion in Rajasthan over next 10 years

Even as the state government is hosting roadshows inside and out of the country to make ‘Rising Rajasthan' a success, suggestions have started pouring in from various trade bodies on ways to woo investment.

Rajasthan govt goes all out to woo investors for December summit

mining minerals mines

Rajasthan govt to launch new mineral policy to attract investment

Topics : Rajasthan government mineral sector mines auction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon