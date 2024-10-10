Business Standard
Centre releases Rs 1.78 trn advance for states ahead of festive season

Centre releases Rs 1.78 trn advance for states ahead of festive season

By norm, money from the divisible tax pool is devolved to states in 14 annual instalments: 11 in 11 months and three in March

Photo: Shutterstock

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

The government on Thursday released Rs 1.78 trillion to states in tax devolution, including an advance instalment of Rs 89,086.50 crore, in view of the upcoming festive season and to accelerate capital spending, a statement by the finance ministry said.

“It includes one advance instalment, in addition to the regular instalment due in October 2024... This release is in view of the upcoming festive season and to enable states to accelerate capital spending, and also finance their development/welfare-related expenditure,” the finance ministry statement said.

The state-wise breakup of the data shows the highest devolution to Uttar Pradesh at over Rs 31,000 crore, followed by Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal at over Rs 13,987 crore and Rs 13,404 crore, respectively.
 

By norm, money from the divisible tax pool is devolved to states in 14 annual instalments: 11 in 11 months and three in March.

The government is projected to share about 32.5 per cent of central taxes with states during the financial year 2024-25, against the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendation of 41 per cent, according to the Union Budget estimate for FY25.

The states’ share has been lower due to cess and surcharge imposed by the Centre, which are not shared with states. States have often complained about lesser devolution compared to the recommendations of the Finance Commission.

The provisional estimates for FY24 also show a similar share of states in central taxes at 32.6 per cent. In absolute terms, however, compared to the provisional amount of Rs 11.3 trillion, the budget estimate for FY25 shows an increase in the amount devolved to the states to Rs 12.5 trillion.

Table: State-wise tax devolution
State Rs crore
ANDHRA PRADESH 7,211
ARUNACHAL PRADESH 3,131
ASSAM 5,573
BIHAR 17,921
CHHATTISGARH 6,070
GOA 688
GUJARAT 6,197
HARYANA 1,947
HIMACHAL PRADESH 1,479
JHARKHAND 5,892
KARNATAKA 6,498
KERALA 3,430
MADHYA PRADESH 13,987
MAHARASHTRA 11,255
MANIPUR 1,276
MEGHALAYA 1,367
MIZORAM 891
NAGALAND 1,014
ODISHA 8,068
PUNJAB 3,220
RAJASTHAN 10,737
SIKKIM 691
TAMIL NADU 7,268
TELANGANA 3,745
TRIPURA 1,261
UTTAR PRADESH 31,962
UTTARAKHAND 1,992
WEST BENGAL 13,404


First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

