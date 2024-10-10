Retail inflation in September likely overshot RBI's 4% target: Poll

Business Standard
India's retail inflation in September likely overshot the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 4 per cent medium-term target.

Reuters BENGALURU
Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

India's retail inflation in September likely overshot the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 4 per cent medium-term target for the first time since July due to a persistent rise in vegetable prices and a lower year-ago base, a Reuters poll found.

Food items, especially vegetables and other perishables, which make up a significant share of overall household spending in the country, saw an uptick in prices as heavy rains reduced the availability of essential crops.

A high base from last year, which helped bring down inflation in July and August, became a lower base last month, having the opposite effect.

 

The Oct. 3-9 Reuters poll of 48 economists predicted retail inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) jumped to 5.04 per cent in September from a year ago from 3.65 per cent in August. Forecasts ranged from 3.60 per cent to 5.40 per cent.

The data will be released on Oct. 14 at 1200 GMT.

"September's reading will bear the brunt of a persistent spike in vegetable prices, especially tomatoes and onions .... Even edible oil prices are witnessing momentum due to an increase in international prices. All these concomitantly might put upside pressure on headline inflation," said Dipanwita Mazumdar, an economist at Bank of Baroda.

"Further, in terms of the statistical base as well, Q3 doesn't have an advantage," she added.

A separate Reuters poll showed inflation averaging 4.6 per cent this quarter and 4.5 per cent this fiscal year, above the central bank's 4 per cent target.

Meanwhile, core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food and energy, was expected to rise to 3.50 per cent in September from 3.30 per cent in August, partly due to telecom tariff hikes and higher gold prices.

"We see the persistent weakness in core CPI as a sign of growing economic slack, which is also mirrored in rising discounts on motor vehicles, and recent earnings from (fast moving consumer goods) companies also indicate lack of pricing power," said Rahul Bajoria, head of India and ASEAN economic research at Bank of America.

Benign core inflation could give the RBI, which left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, room to start cutting in December. Most major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, have already started an easing cycle.

"By the time RBI meets in December, they'll have at least a month minimum of good food price data ...(and) the Fed may have cut by 75 basis points. In that backdrop the RBI will find space to ease policy with a very shallow rate cut cycle," said Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC Bank.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

