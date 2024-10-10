Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / World Bank raises S Asia growth forecast to 6.4% on Indian domestic demand

World Bank raises S Asia growth forecast to 6.4% on Indian domestic demand

India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year, ending in March 2025, was revised to 7 per cent year-on-year

World bank

World bank (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters NEW DELHI/LONDON
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The World Bank raised its growth forecast for South Asia to 6.4 per cent in 2024 from an earlier estimate of 6.0 per cent, citing the strength of domestic demand in India and quicker recoveries in crisis-hit countries such as Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year, ending in March 2025, was revised to 7 per cent year-on-year, up from April's estimate of 6.6 per cent, helped by a rebound in agricultural output and increased private consumption.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"You have an emerging class of consumers in India that's driving the economy forward, you have recoveries from crises in Sri Lanka and in Pakistan, you also have a tourism-led recovery in Nepal and Bhutan," Martin Raiser, World Bank Vice President for South Asia, told Reuters.

 

The upward revision confirms South Asia as the fastest growing emerging economy region monitored by the World Bank. The Washington-based lender projects South Asia will see robust 6.2 per cent growth annually for the following two years.

Raiser said there was "significant upside potential" to growth with greater integration of South Asian countries into the global economy, but countries needed to stick with economic reform programmes to sustain momentum.

On Wednesday, India's central bank maintained its GDP growth forecast at 7.2 per cent for the current fiscal year and shifted its policy stance to neutral.

More From This Section

Inflation, Vegetables, Fruits, Budget 2024

Retail inflation in September likely overshot RBI's 4% target: Poll

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s

Nearly 50,000 internship opportunities posted on portal: MCA officials

fmcg shopping consumer consumption

Consumer confidence improves in Sept on better economic conditions: RBI

MPC

RBI shifts stance, hints at rate cut as Fed and ECB ease policies

The reconstituted six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the “status quo” for the 10th consecutive policy review, said all the 10 respondents polled by Business Standard ahead of the pan

RBI's shift to neutral stance suggests rate cut likely in December

The World Bank projected Pakistan's economy would grow by 2.8 per cent in the current fiscal year, which started in July, an increase from the previous estimate of 2.3 per cent, aided by a recovery in manufacturing and easing monetary policy.

Sri Lanka, which is clawing its way out of a sovereign debt default and its worst economic crisis in decades, saw the biggest upward revision, with growth expected to come in at 4.4 per cent this year and 3.5 per cent in 2025.

Nepal's growth forecast was raised to 5.1 per cent from 4.6 per cent for the 2024/25 fiscal year beginning mid-July, and Bhutan's to 7.2 per cent from 5.7 per cent.

But Bangladesh's growth forecast was downgraded to 4.0 per cent from 5.7 per cent for the fiscal year 2024/25, spanning from July to June, reflecting a slowdown in garment exports amid recent social unrest.

The World Bank recommended the region should boost women's labour force participation - currently the lowest globally at 32 per cent. Raising employment among women to levels comparable to those among men could raise output by as much as one-half in the long term, the report said.

"Bringing more women into the labour force could add significantly to the production potential," said Raiser.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

World Bank Chief Economist Indermit Gill

India's rise as high-income developed country 'not guaranteed': Gill

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

World Bank ready to extend Rs 15k cr loan for Amaravati: Andhra CM Naidu

World bank

UP can play significant role in driving India's 'Mission 2047': World Bank

PremiumThe share of exports in the sales of manufacturing companies has dropped by nearly two-thirds over a ten-year period ended financial year 2022-23 (FY23). The numbers so far for FY24 suggest it might have fallen further.

Export share of manufacturing companies' sales nears a record low

World bank

World Bank pledges additional $2 bn to support critical reforms in B'desh

Topics : World Bank South Asia Indian Economy Indian economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon