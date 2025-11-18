RBI's policy dilemma: To look at inflation or growth for rate action

The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation hitting an all-time low in October would encourage the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut the policy repo rate in its upcoming December 3-5 meeting. However, the July-September GDP growth, expected to be above 7 per cent, may act as a deterrent.

The MPC has maintained a status quo on interest rates since June. The policy repo rate has been cut by 100 basis points (bps) since February. While cutting the rate by 50 bps in June, the central bank changed the policy stance to neutral