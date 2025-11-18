Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 11:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / RBI's policy dilemma: To look at inflation or growth for rate action

RBI's policy dilemma: To look at inflation or growth for rate action

A forward looking approach would prompt rate cut as H2 GDP growth likely to be softer

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
premium

During the October monetary policy, RBI has projected gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2025-26 at 6.8 per cent; for Q2 at 7 per cent, Q3 at 6.4 per cent, and Q4 at 6.2 per cent.

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation hitting an all-time low in October would encourage the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut the policy repo rate in its upcoming December 3-5 meeting. However, the July-September GDP growth, expected to be above 7 per cent, may act as a deterrent. 
The MPC has maintained a status quo on interest rates since June. The policy repo rate has been cut by 100 basis points (bps) since February. While cutting the rate by 50 bps in June, the central bank changed the policy stance to neutral
Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI rate cut GDP growth Indian Economy CPI Inflation Consumer Price Index
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon