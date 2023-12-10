Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

RBI to release master directions for hedging foreign exchange risks

"After the release of the final circular, which should be next week, we will have a clearer picture," said Kunal Sodhani, vice-president of Shinhan Bank

foreign exchange

The regulatory framework for forex derivative transactions has undergone a refinement and consolidation process

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has significantly strengthened the framework for hedging foreign exchange risks. In his monetary policy statement, Das revealed that the RBI is set to release comprehensive master directions, consolidating guidelines for all types of transactions.

Market participants said that the recent development is more of a directional guidance than a mandatory directive, suggesting that there won't be an immediate impact on the rupee. This allows banks the flexibility to review and adjust their internal policies accordingly. Moreover, they can provide advisory services to customers regarding the hedging of their investments, leveraging this guidance to tailor strategies that suit individual needs.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“In the short term, there won’t be any effect on the rupee because it is not a rule that a certain amount is to be hedged, rather it is just a directional guidance,” said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex.

The regulatory framework for forex derivative transactions has undergone a refinement and consolidation process, integrating various transaction types into a unified master direction. This initiative, driven by market developments and valuable feedback from participants, represents a significant enhancement since the last review in 2020.

Under this revamped framework, both over-the-counter and exchange-traded transactions will be encompassed within a single master direction. The objective is to improve operational efficiency and facilitate simplified access to foreign exchange derivatives, particularly benefiting users with smaller exposures, as highlighted by the RBI.

“After the release of the final circular, which should be next week, we will have a clearer picture,” said Kunal Sodhani, vice-president of Shinhan Bank.

Governor Das emphasised the potential for this initiative to deepen the forex derivatives market, citing the expected improvements in operational efficiency and accessibility for users. The forthcoming release of the master direction is anticipated to bring clarity and coherence to the regulatory landscape, further advancing the effectiveness of forex derivative transactions in the market.

“The framework has also been refined to enhance operational efficiency and ease access to foreign exchange derivatives, especially for users with small exposures. This will also ensure that a broader set of customers with the necessary risk management expertise are given the flexibility to manage their exposures efficiently. The Master Direction will be issued separately,” said Das.

Also Read

Banks, NBFCs need to be watchful of stress building up: Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC meeting: Key takeaways from Guv Shaktikanta Das' announcements

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC LIVE: Original aim of Rs 2000 note withdrawal largely met, says Das

IT companies enforce cost control measures amid rising employee expenses

EFTA deal with India could be signed before 2024 elections: Swiss envoy

Vision 2047 nearly ready, PM Modi to launch in January: NITI Aayog CEO

India seeks to resolve WTO import duty dispute with EU on ICT goods

FinMin to empanel bankers, law firms for OFS disinvestment, dribbling

Health and welfare of Tribal Communities: Leaving no one behind

Topics : Shaktikanta Das Reserve Bank of India foreign exchange rates Foreign exchange reserves

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon