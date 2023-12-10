RBI to release master directions for hedging foreign exchange risks

Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has significantly strengthened the framework for hedging foreign exchange risks. In his monetary policy statement, Das revealed that the RBI is set to release comprehensive master directions, consolidating guidelines for all types of transactions.

Market participants said that the recent development is more of a directional guidance than a mandatory directive, suggesting that there won't be an immediate impact on the rupee. This allows banks the flexibility to review and adjust their internal policies accordingly. Moreover, they can provide advisory services to customers regarding the hedging of their investments, leveraging this guidance to tailor strategies that suit individual needs.

“In the short term, there won’t be any effect on the rupee because it is not a rule that a certain amount is to be hedged, rather it is just a directional guidance,” said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex.

The regulatory framework for forex derivative transactions has undergone a refinement and consolidation process, integrating various transaction types into a unified master direction. This initiative, driven by market developments and valuable feedback from participants, represents a significant enhancement since the last review in 2020.

Under this revamped framework, both over-the-counter and exchange-traded transactions will be encompassed within a single master direction. The objective is to improve operational efficiency and facilitate simplified access to foreign exchange derivatives, particularly benefiting users with smaller exposures, as highlighted by the RBI.

“After the release of the final circular, which should be next week, we will have a clearer picture,” said Kunal Sodhani, vice-president of Shinhan Bank.

Governor Das emphasised the potential for this initiative to deepen the forex derivatives market, citing the expected improvements in operational efficiency and accessibility for users. The forthcoming release of the master direction is anticipated to bring clarity and coherence to the regulatory landscape, further advancing the effectiveness of forex derivative transactions in the market.

“The framework has also been refined to enhance operational efficiency and ease access to foreign exchange derivatives, especially for users with small exposures. This will also ensure that a broader set of customers with the necessary risk management expertise are given the flexibility to manage their exposures efficiently. The Master Direction will be issued separately,” said Das.