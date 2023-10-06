RBI MPC meeting: Key takeaways from Guv Shaktikanta Das' announcements

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) has decided to maintain the current repo rate. Announcing the decision, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated it was a unanimous decision, and the central bank remains vigilant concerning the current global economic conditions.

This marks the fourth consecutive time that the rate-setting committee has held the repo rate steady. Between May 2022 and April 2023, it increased the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps).

RBI Policy: Key Takeaways from MPC Announcement