Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

India seeks to resolve WTO import duty dispute with EU on ICT goods

Under the MFN basis, a WTO member country can not give import duty concessions of goods only to one country or region as it would be a violation of global trade rules

World Trade Organisation, WTO

World Trade Organisation (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India seeks to resolve a WTO import duty dispute with the European Union on certain information and technology products through the proposed free trade agreement, which is under active negotiations, an official said.
Following a ruling of the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) dispute panel on April 17 that import duties imposed by India on certain information and technology (ICT) products such as mobile phones and components, base stations, integrated circuits and optical instruments violate global trading norms, India and the European Union (EU) are discussing ways to resolve the matter amicably outside the ambit of the WTO.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As part of the discussion, the EU has sought duty concessions from India on these goods as it was violative of the global trade norms, but India has stated that it would be again a breach of WTO rules, if the concessions be extended only to the EU, the official said.
They are seeking duty concessions, which according to India can be discussed only under the free trade agreement (FTA). India can consider something under the FTA, but not on MFN (most favoured nation) basis, the official added.
Under the MFN basis, a WTO member country can not give import duty concessions of goods only to one country or region as it would be a violation of global trade rules.
All the 164 members of the Geneva-based multi-lateral body have to provide equal/national treatment to each other by extending MFN status.
For India, cutting duties on these items would be difficult as the government is focusing on boosting domestic manufacturing of electronic goods to reduce imports.
A production-linked incentive scheme has been launched to support the manufacturing of different IT hardware products in the country.
Imports of electronic goods rose by 11.63 per cent to $51.4 billion during April-October this fiscal.
The European Union and Chinese Taipei both have requested the World Trade Organisation's dispute settlement body not to adopt the panel's ruling against India with regard to an ICT duty dispute to enable the countries to resolve the issue mutually.

Also Read

India to cut import duty on Washington apples to 50% by September end

EU, Taipei to resolve ICT duty dispute with India mutually: MoS Commerce

India, S Africa, Egypt introduces paper on WTO dispute settlement reform

India, EU ask WTO not to adopt ruling on ICT import duties till Dec 18

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 video game set to roll out globally on Nov 10

FinMin to empanel bankers, law firms for OFS disinvestment, dribbling

Health and welfare of Tribal Communities: Leaving no one behind

Govt working on 1st ever 'cost of regulation' study for states: DPIIT secy

India becoming middle income country within realms of possibility: NK Singh

Crucial to identify real beneficiaries of interest subvention scheme: GTRI

On April 2, 2019, the EU challenged the introduction of import duties by India at WTO on a wide range of ICT products like mobile phones and components, base stations, integrated circuits and optical instruments.
The EU had claimed that the measures appear to be inconsistent with certain provisions of WTO. Later, Chinese Taipei and Japan joined the dispute.
Since Japan has filed its motion for the adoption of the panel's report at Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) meeting at WTO, India, in response, filed its notice of appeal in the WTO's appellate body.
Interestingly, the appellate body is not functioning because of differences among member countries over the appointment of its members. Several disputes are already pending with this body. The US has been blocking the appointment of the members.
According to the EU, India has been applying duties ranging from 7.5 per cent to 20 per cent and the levies affect EU exports worth Euro 600 million per year.
In October 2018, India hiked import duty on certain communication items, including base stations, to up to 20 per cent as part of efforts to check a widening current account deficit by curbing imports and boosting domestic manufacturing. India has recently resolved all the trade disputes of the WTO with the US through mutually agreed solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : WTO India Trade talks World Trade Organization

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon