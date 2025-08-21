Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Retail inflation for farm, rural workers ease to 0.77 pc, 1.01 pc in July

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers ease to 0.77 pc, 1.01 pc in July

The Food Index increased by 1.94 points for Agricultural Labourers (AL) and 2.16 points for Rural Labourers (RL) in July 2025

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

These indices are based on data collected from a set of 787 sample villages across 34 States/UTs. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers eased to 0.77 per cent and 1.01 per cent in July from 1.42 per cent and 1.73 per cent, respectively, in June, according to data released by the Labour Ministry on Thursday.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers increased by 1.23 points to 135.31 in July 2025, while the index for Rural Labourers increased by 1.30 points, reaching 135.66, a Labour Ministry statement said.

The Food Index increased by 1.94 points for Agricultural Labourers (AL) and 2.16 points for Rural Labourers (RL) in July 2025.

According to the statement, the year-on-year inflation rate for agricultural labourers and rural labourers stood at 0.77 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively, in July 2025.

 

The food inflation in July 2025 stood at (-) 1.56 per cent (contracted) for AL and (-) 1.13 (contracted) per cent for RL.

The Labour Bureau, Ministry of Labour & Employment, releases Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers with the base year 2019=100 for the month of July 2025.

These indices are based on data collected from a set of 787 sample villages across 34 States/UTs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PMI

India flash PMI surges to 65.2 in August on record services, mfg growth

India, Indians, mumbai, population, economy

US tariffs may lower India's growth by 30 bps over a year, says HSBC report

rbi reserve bank of india

RBI's MPC minutes: Status quo in August hinged on tariffs, rate-cut outcome

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

GoM to propose GST exemption on health, life insurance for individuals

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI shifting towards principle- and outcome-based regulatory framework: Rao

Topics : Inflation retail inflation farmers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon