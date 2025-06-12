Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India's retail inflation dips to over 6-year low of 2.82% in May: Govt data

India's retail inflation dips to over 6-year low of 2.82% in May: Govt data

India's retail inflation dropped to a more than six-year low of 2.82 per cent in May.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

India’s retail inflation dropped to 2.82 per cent in May, down from 3.16 per cent in April, mainly due to a slower increase in food prices, according to government data released on Thursday.
 
Food inflation, which makes up nearly half of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, eased to 0.99 per cent in May from 1.78 per cent in April. Among key components, vegetable prices saw a sharp year-on-year decline of 13.7 per cent, deeper than the 11 per cent fall recorded the previous month.
 
Cereal prices rose by 4.77 per cent in May, a slight moderation from April’s 5.35 per cent rise. Meanwhile, prices of pulses dropped 8.22 per cent, following a 5.23 per cent decline in the previous month.
 
 

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

