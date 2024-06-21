Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Retail inflations for agricultural, rural workers remain almost flat in May

According to the statement, the point-on-point inflation rate based on CPI-AL was recorded at 7.00 per cent in May 2024, showing a deceleration from 7.03 per cent in April this year

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

The main items that drove the indices were vegetables, pulses, wheat (atta), onion, milk, turmeric whole, ginger, fish fresh, jowar, pan leaf, medicines, shirting cloth, saree, leather chappal, etc., it stated. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail inflation for agricultural labourers and rural workers remained almost flat at 7 per cent and 7.02 per cent, respectively, in May as against the two comparative figures of 7.03 per cent and 6.96 per cent a month ago.
The corresponding figures in May 2023 were 5.99 per cent for CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labourers) and 5.84 per cent for CPI-RL (Consumer Price Index-Rural Labourers), a labour ministry statement said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the statement, the point-on-point inflation rate based on CPI-AL was recorded at 7.00 per cent in May 2024, showing a deceleration from 7.03 per cent in April this year.
Conversely, it stated that for CPI-RL, the inflation rate was recorded at 7.02 per cent in May 2024, a marginal increase from 6.96 per cent in the preceding month.
The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) registered an increase of 6 points each in May 2024, reaching levels of 1,269 and 1,281, respectively.
The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,263 points and 1,275 points, respectively in April 2024.
The main items that drove the indices were vegetables, pulses, wheat (atta), onion, milk, turmeric whole, ginger, fish fresh, jowar, pan leaf, medicines, shirting cloth, saree, leather chappal, etc., it stated.
A diverse pattern was observed in the indices of constituent states. Bihar experienced a decline for both CPI AL and RL. The index of agricultural labourers remained stationary for Jammu & Kashmir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Inflation retail inflation economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon