Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Retailers urge FinMin and GST Council not to go for higher 35% tax rate

Retailers urge FinMin and GST Council not to go for higher 35% tax rate

All the gains of the GST regime will be wiped out, with permanent damage to the vast age-old retailer network of India

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged to reconsider GST rate. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Sellers Collective, an umbrella body of trade associations and sellers across the country, has urged the finance minister and the GST Council not to accept some of GST rate rationalisation suggestions, including the proposal for inclusion of a special rate of 35 per cent on some products.

The sellers body is of the view that a fifth GST slab of 35 per cent on demerit goods such as aerated beverages, cigarettes and tobacco, and pricing-based rate structure will materially and fundamentally alter the country's GST framework with devastating outcomes.

These recommendations violate both the letter and the spirit that it will be a 'good and simple tax', Indian Sellers Collective said in a statement on Thursday ahead of the 55th GST Council meeting to be held on December 21, 2024 at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

 

"On the contrary, it will hurt the profit margins of the retailers, lead to compliance nightmares and fuel a parallel economy. This move will primarily benefit Chinese producers who dominate the market of cheap products at the cost of Indian producers," it said.

All the gains of the GST regime will be wiped out, with permanent damage to the vast age-old retailer network of India, if the GoM recommendations are adopted by the upcoming GST Council meeting, Abhay Raj Mishra, Member and National Coordinator, Indian Sellers Collective, said.

"A 35 per cent tax on demerit goods like tobacco and aerated beverages will exponentially grow their illicit market, and a large number of sellers will move out of the formal economy. A pricing-based rate structure will trigger either manipulation or re-engineering of business models to beat the system. For small and mid-tier sellers, this will mean compliance nightmares and a very high risk of litigation," he said.

"Traditional Indian retail is already being eroded by e-commerce and quick-commerce, and such a massive shift in GST will be its final death knell. The GoM has been misguided by vested interests who want Indian retailers and intermediaries to weaken and become subservient to their agenda" he added.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's forex swaps, arbitrage spur inversion of rupee forward premiums curve

Trade, Port, Container

'Should not be concerned much about imports as long as exports' grow'

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran at the Business Standard BFSI Summit | Photo: kamlesh pednekar

Need energy transition without compromising economic growth: CEA Nageswaran

India is losing access to its cheapest crude oil grade because of high margins charged by traders offering partially sanctioned Venezuelan oil, reducing the value of the commodity for Indian refiners, industry sources and officials told Business Stan

Edible oil import up 39% in Nov on higher shipment of crude oils: SEA

Reliance

Rosneft, Reliance agree on biggest ever India-Russia oil supply deal

A 35 per cent tax on demerit goods like tobacco and aerated drinks will put these products out of reach for the common man, forcing them to choose illicit, inferior, and unsafe options like smuggled and fake bottled beverages and cigarettes, it said.

Also, it said, the market for demerit goods will be ruled by illicit and smuggling syndicates with small retailers subservient to them in order to survive.

Too many slabs and rate-based sub-slabs will make compliance a nightmare for small to medium business owners, who may prefer to return to the cash economy, it said, adding, this will also lead to manipulation and under-invoicing, with dire litigatory consequences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Reducing debt burden priority for next decade, says FM Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

PSBs were UPA's ATM for cronies: FM Sitharaman hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

Industry must realign itself with political, strategic policies: Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

Q2 GDP showing not a systemic slowdown, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman | Photo: PTI

Finance minister Sitharaman to begin pre-Budget consultation from Friday

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister GST retailers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon