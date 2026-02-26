Revenue secretary calls for trust-based, tech-driven customs reforms

Revenue Secretary Arvind Srivastava on Thursday underlined the need to operationalise the next phase of customs reforms through greater trust in stakeholders and deeper use of technology, as India’s trade ecosystem becomes more complex and digitally integrated.

Addressing the National Symposium on Customs Reform 2026, Srivastava said India stood at an “important juncture” in its economic journey, with expanding trade volumes, deeper integration into global value chains, and a rapidly growing digital commerce ecosystem placing fresh demands on governance systems.

“Customs administration occupies a uniquely strategic position in this transformation. It is not merely a regulatory authority but an institution that enables economic growth, strengthens supply chains, protects society, and enhances India’s global competitiveness,” he said.

The reforms announced in the recent Union Budget reflect a clear and consistent policy direction, Srivastava noted, highlighting two core principles — trust in stakeholders and effective use of technology.

“The challenge before us is how this trust can be credibly experienced on the ground by industry, and how technology can become an effective enabler,” he said.

In a notable step, the tax department has placed draft rules in the public domain for stakeholder feedback, a move Srivastava described as reflecting “intellectual confidence” and openness to incorporating industry suggestions.

Given the multi-agency nature of modern trade processes, involving customs, regulatory bodies, logistics operators, exporters and importers, reforms require an “all-of-government” and “all-stakeholder” approach, he said.

The ICEGATE 2.0 initiative, in particular, is expected to advance the creation of a unified national trade interface by integrating partner government agencies into a seamless electronic clearance system, Srivastava noted.

As India seeks to expand its manufacturing base and support MSMEs, startups and digital entrepreneurs, customs procedures must enable exporters to access global markets with greater speed and certainty, he said.

Indian Customs has already implemented several structural changes in recent years, including faceless assessment, risk management systems, strengthened non-intrusive inspection, and integrated digital platforms, he noted, adding that these measures have helped reduce dwell times and improve transparency.

However, the “biggest task” ahead, according to him, is to ensure that policy intent is genuinely experienced by industry on the ground, which will require continued capacity building in both human resources and technology systems.

With India pursuing the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, efficient and technology-enabled border management will remain central to sustaining economic momentum, he added.