Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rupee logs 9th straight week of losses, analysts expect more weakness

Rupee logs 9th straight week of losses, analysts expect more weakness

The rupee may touch the 86-per-dollar mark in the short term, said Jigar Trivedi, a senior analyst at Reliance Securities, who recommends buying the dollar-rupee pair on every dip

rupee dollar

The currency has been under pressure over the past few weeks due to a broad dollar rally. | Representative Picture

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee ended at a record closing low on Friday, pressured by a decline in the Chinese yuan, and logged a ninth straight week of losses due to the relentless rise in the US dollar. 
The rupee ended at Rs 85.77 to the dollar, compared to its previous close of Rs 85.7525. The local unit declined 0.2 per cent for the week. 
China's yuan slid past the key 7.3 threshold to a 14-month low against the dollar on Friday as crumbling yields, rate cut expectations and the threat of tariffs from incoming US President-elect Donald Trump's administration dented sentiment. 
 
The Chinese currency closed the onshore trading session down 0.14 per cent at 7.3093 on Friday, its weakest level since Nov. 3, 2023.
Other Asian currencies were broadly lower. 

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

On slippery slope: Rupee hits fresh low, extends losing streak to 7 years

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee gains slightly as very-near-tenor dollar-rupee swap rates surge

Indian rupee, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee hits new low of Rs 85.54 after worst intraday fall in 2 years

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee falls to new low of 85.27 as importers stock up dollar at month end

The rupee depreciated to a new low of 84.50 per dollar as foreign portfolio investors sold domestic equities amid escalating geopolitical tensions and a spike in crude oil prices.

Rupee hits all-time low pressured by weak Yuan, strong dollar bids

"A slide in the yuan exacerbated the rupee's woes," a trader at a private bank said. 
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) likely dollar sales have prevented the rupee's decline below its record low of Rs 85.8075 hit last week, traders said. 
The currency has been under pressure over the past few weeks due to a broad dollar rally. 
The dollar index climbed to its highest in more than two years in New York trade on Thursday and is on track for its best weekly performance in over a month. 
Expectations of fewer Federal Reserve rate cuts this year and the view that the US economy will continue to outperform the rest of its global peers has kept the dollar well bid. 
Investors will now watch out for the December US jobs report, due next Friday, and US inflation data, which will be out on Jan. 15. 
The rupee may touch the 86-per-dollar mark in the short term, said Jigar Trivedi, a senior analyst at Reliance Securities, who recommends buying the dollar-rupee pair on every dip.    (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India China

Why India and China should admit that their economies are intertwined

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

172 mn jobs created during 2014-24; 46 mn in FY24: Mansukh Mandaviya

Punjab Finance Minster Cheema

Punjab's revenue from VAT, CST, GST crosses Rs 30,000 cr in Apr-Dec: Cheema

manufacturing

India's manufacturing PMI slips to 12-month low of 56.4 in December

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Looking at resuming crude oil supply to India, expanding trade basket: Iran

Topics : Rupee-dollar swap rupee bond Rupee vs dollar Indian rupee currency market Economy growth forecast Yuan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon