Rupee hits new low at Rs 85.54 after worst intraday fall in 2 years

Rupee hits new low at Rs 85.54 after worst intraday fall in 2 years

The Indian unit ended the day with a 0.3 per cent fall, the steepest since June 4, when the general election results were announced

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

The rupee witnessed its biggest intraday fall in two years before cutting some losses as it came under pressure due to month-end dollar demand from importers, coupled with maturing non-deliverable forwards (NDF) and currency futures, resulting in a surge in dollar demand.
 
The Indian unit ended the day with a 0.3 per cent fall, the steepest since June 4, when the general election results were announced. It settled at 85.54 a dollar – a new low – after weakening to 85.82, prompting the central bank to intervene by selling dollars via state-run banks. It had closed at 85.29/$ on Thursday.
 
 
The Indian unit has fallen 1.3 per cent this month against the dollar so far, making it one of the worst performers in Asia.
 
“The volume is thin due to the year-end, which is leading to so much volatility as a little bit of buying also puts a lot of pressure. In the first half of the day, there was no intervention; later in the day, there was some intervention,” said Anshul Chandak, head of the treasury at RBL Bank.
 
“Given the current scenario, even before Trump has taken over, earlier we were looking at 86 per dollar by March-end. Now we won't be surprised if it reaches 86.50 per dollar,” he added.

The rupee is all set to end the year weaker against the greenback for the seventh year in a row, having depreciated 2.7 per cent in 2024 so far. After being hit by over 10 per cent in 2022 following the war in Europe, the central bank ensured a relatively stable currency in 2023, when it depreciated by only 0.6 per cent.
 
The current pressure on the currency coincides with a change of guard at the central bank, with Sanjay Malhotra taking charge as governor of the Reserve Bank of India earlier this month.
 
Market participants said the Reserve Bank of India intervened via dollar sales in all three markets – spot, offshore, and the forward segment.
 
“The RBI could have sold around $2.5 billion today (Friday),” a senior executive at a brokerage firm said. “They were defending the rupee in the NDF market in the morning. Later, they came to the spot with banks to defend the 85.80 per dollar level,” he added.
 
An excessively interventionist approach by the RBI could be counterproductive, particularly if other central banks allow their currencies to weaken in response to external pressures, experts said.
 
In October this year, the RBI sold $9.3 billion in the spot market to stem the currency’s depreciation.
 
The dollar index rose to 108.15 on Thursday. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.
 
The rupee has remained under pressure since the first interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve in September. Along with the strengthening dollar, the sharp deterioration in India’s Balance of Payments (BoP), expected during the third quarter of the current financial year, has further weighed on the rupee.
 
Experts have highlighted that the rupee’s relative valuation has increased as other currencies have experienced sharper depreciations against the strengthening US dollar. As of November 2024, the rupee is overvalued by 8.1 per cent on the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) metric, highlighting the currency’s misalignment with underlying fundamentals.
 
Market participants said allowing the rupee to adjust at a faster pace would help alleviate the overvaluation pressure, realign the REER closer to its equilibrium level, and reduce the strain on both foreign exchange reserves and domestic interbank liquidity, which has been in deficit for the past few weeks.
 

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

