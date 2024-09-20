Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Rupee posts biggest weekly gain in 2024; appreciates 9 paise to 83.56

Rupee posts biggest weekly gain in 2024; appreciates 9 paise to 83.56

RBI's dollar buy prevent further strengthening

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee on Friday strengthened further against the US dollar to appreciate up to Rs 83.48 per dollar during the day, before settling at 83.57 per dollar—a two-month high. The local currency witnessed its highest weekly gain in the current calendar year. The domestic unit appreciated by 0.4 per cent against the dollar during the week.

The rupee, which had settled at Rs 83.69 per dollar on Thursday, gained about 0.1 per cent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The local currency rose for the fifth straight day, tracking the rise in its Asian peers, said market participants. Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows further aided the rupee.
 

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened in the foreign exchange market with dollar buys, which prevented further gains in the Indian currency.

“Indian rupee further extended its gain to 83.48 as inflows from various segments continued to hit the market, and the RBI’s presence was very small, just to curb the volatility with the dollar falling against most currencies. Exporters, bond inflows for today’s RBI auction, and inflows from corporates ensured that the rupee gains,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Market participants said that the rupee is expected to trade with a positive bias, with strong resistance at the level of 83.55 per dollar.

“The rupee is in line with Asian peers; however, there is regulator intervention also. But that is not much. So, because other currencies are appreciating, the regulator also allowed a certain extent of appreciation,” said V R C Reddy, head of treasury at Karur Vysya Bank. “The RBI will continue with dollar buys, and technically, around Rs 83.55 a dollar, there is good support. The 83.50–83.55 range may be the near-term support for the dollar-rupee,” he added.

More From This Section

Surveys on domestic tourism expenditure, health and household travel will be part of the 80th round of National Sample Survey (NSS), which are expected to be launched by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) next year.

'Non- responsiveness' to NSO surveys doubles in 5 years, says Mospi

ASEAN

India prioritises review of Asean trade pact for simpler business terms

mining minerals mines

Rajasthan govt to launch new mineral policy to attract investment

Premiumshipping trade

Container shortage, freight spike shake maritime economy in India

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Retail inflation for farm workers eases to 5.96%, rural labourers to 6.08%


The dollar index fell to 100.50 after the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut key interest rates by 50 basis points. After the US rate-setting panel’s decision, market participants expect the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee to open up space for a rate cut with a change in stance in October.

In the current month so far, the rupee has appreciated by 0.37 per cent, while in the current calendar year, it has witnessed 0.4 per cent depreciation. In the current financial year, the rupee has depreciated by 0.2 per cent.

Also Read

FDI

Net FDI in India rises to $5.5 billion in Apr-Jul 24, shows RBI data

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI bought net $6.93 billion in spot forex market in July: Bulletin data

V Vaidyanathan, BFSI Summit, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank

RBI approves re-appointment of V Vaidyanathan as IDFC First Bank's MD & CEO

IIFL Finance

RBI lifts restrictions imposed on IIFL Finance's gold loan business

Federal Reserve

Experts divided on impact of Fed rate cut for emerging markets like India

Topics : RBI Dollar rise Indian rupee Foreign Portfolio Investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon