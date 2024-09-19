Business Standard
Home / Companies / People / RBI approves re-appointment of V Vaidyanathan as IDFC First Bank's MD & CEO

RBI approves re-appointment of V Vaidyanathan as IDFC First Bank's MD & CEO

He took over as the MD and CEO of IDFC First Bank in December 2018, following the merger of Capital First and IDFC Bank

V Vaidyanathan, BFSI Summit, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank

V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of IDFC First Bank’s Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) V Vaidyanathan, effective from December 19, 2024, according to an exchange filing by the lender on Thursday.

In the filing, the bank said, “… we wish to inform you that the RBI, vide its communication dated September 19, 2024, has granted its approval for the re-appointment of Mr V Vaidyanathan as the MD and CEO of the bank for a period of three (3) years, effective from December 19, 2024, to December 18, 2027.”
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

On April 27, 2024, the lender’s board of directors had approved the re-appointment of Vaidyanathan for three years post the expiry of his current term on December 18, 2024.

He took over as the MD and CEO of IDFC First Bank in December 2018, following the merger of Capital First and IDFC Bank.

Previously, he worked with Citibank from 1990 to 2000 and joined ICICI Bank in 2000, where he set up its Retail Banking division. He also served as the MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance in 2009.

Also Read

IDFC Bank

IDFC FIRST Bank revises credit card payment terms: Check details

IDFC FIRST Bank

Warburg Pincus exits IDFC First Bank, sells entire stake for Rs 1,195 cr

PremiumPreschool education

NPS Vatsalya: Pension plan that starts early for child's financial security

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to infuse Rs 25K cr via VRR as liquidity turns deficit after two months

steel

Jindal India plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore to expand production capacity

Topics : IDFC Bank RBI Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon