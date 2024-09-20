Net FDI in India rises to $5.5 billion in Apr-Jul 24, shows RBI data

Business Standard
The increase was due to an improvement in gross inward FDI, which grew by 23.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $27.7 billion during the four months of FY25

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) during the April–July period of the current financial year (FY25) rose to $5.5 billion, compared to $3.8 billion in the year-ago period, the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

The increase was due to an improvement in gross inward FDI, which grew by 23.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $27.7 billion during the four months of FY25.
Repatriation and divestment by those who made direct investments in India rose to $15.9 billion in the four months of the financial year from $14.7 billion in the year-ago period, according to RBI data.
 

Manufacturing, financial services, communication services, computer services, and electricity and other energy sectors accounted for more than three-fourths of the gross FDI inflows.

“With more than three-fourths of the flows, the major source countries were Singapore, Mauritius, the Netherlands, the US, Belgium, and Japan,” RBI’s state of the economy report said.

Net FDI flow dropped sharply to $9.8 billion in FY24, from $28 billion in the previous year. In FY22, net FDI flows into the country were $38.6 billion.

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 7:06 PM IST

