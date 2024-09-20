RBI bought net $6.93 billion in spot forex market in July: Bulletin data

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought a net of $6.93 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in July, data released on Friday as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin showed.



The RBI said it purchased $23.57 billion and sold $16.64 billion. In June, the central bank had sold a net of $2.11 billion in the spot market.



The Indian rupee depreciated by 0.4 per cent against the dollar in July, the worst since March, and traded in a range of 83.37 to 83.75.



The RBI's net outstanding forward sales stood at $9.1 billion as of end-July, compared with a net sales of $15.84 billion at the end of the previous month, the data showed.

