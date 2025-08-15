Friday, August 15, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rupee's REER eases to 100.36 in June as currency weakens against peers

Rupee's REER eases to 100.36 in June as currency weakens against peers

The rupee's real effective exchange rate fell to 100.36 in June from 101.12 in May, signalling a weaker currency against a basket of 40 trading partner currencies after adjusting for inflation

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency(Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the rupee continued to ease, dropping to 100.36 in June from 101.12 in May, RBI data shows, indicating that the rupee has weakened in value relative to a basket of trading partner currencies.
 
REER had climbed from 103.66 in January 2024 to 108.14 in November 2024, before retreating to 107.2 in December 2024.
 
The REER measures the rupee’s value vis-à-vis not only the dollar, but other global currencies as well. In this case, it is a weighted average of the rupee’s exchange rate against a basket of 40 currencies of countries that account for about 88 per cent of India’s annual exports and imports. The REER also adjusts for inflation differentials between India and each of these trading partners.
 

More From This Section

India US Trade

India facing tough choices in responding to steep Trump tariffs: GTRI

PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Independence Day, Red Fort, Indian flag

PM Modi urges swadeshi, unveils GST reforms and Rs 1 trillion jobs plan

PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Independence Day, Red Fort

Youth getting first job in private sector to get Rs 15,000 support: PM Modi

Tariff turbulence: Surat's diamond industry faces third crisis in 17 years

Tariff turbulence: Surat's diamond industry faces third crisis in 17 yearspremium

trade deficit

India's trade deficit widens to eight-month high of $27.35 billion in July

Topics : RBI MPC Meeting Indian rupee Rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon