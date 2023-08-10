Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.47%)
65688.18 -307.63
Nifty (-0.46%)
19543.10 -89.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
38007.60 -29.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.52%)
5368.60 -27.90
Nifty Bank (-0.76%)
44541.80 -338.90
Heatmap

Regulator Sebi proposes to ease norms for borrowings by large corporates

The present norms require large corporates to raise 25 per cent of their incremental borrowings in a financial year by way of issuance of debt securities

SEBI

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed to remove penalty on large corporates for any shortfall in their incremental borrowings and introduce incentives on exceeding the threshold along with relaxation on several other norms.
 
The present norms require large corporates to raise 25 per cent of their incremental borrowings in a financial year by way of issuance of debt securities.

A penalty of 0.2 per cent of the shortfall is to be levied in case of not meeting the threshold. The norms were to be made effective with a block of two years ending March 2023 but were later extended by one more year.

Large corporates are defined as entities with an outstanding long-term borrowing of Rs 100 crore or above, have a credit rating of ‘AA’ and above, and have their debt securities or non-convertible redeemable    preference shares listed on a stock exchange.

The capital market regulator is planning to remove the penalty of 0.2 per cent in case of a shortfall, increase the minimum outstanding long-term borrowing to Rs 500 crore or above for eligibility as a large corporate, and remove the requirement of credit rating for the same.

Instead of levying a penalty, the large corporates will have to make additional contributions to the core Settlement Guarantee Fund of the Limited Purpose Clearing Corporation (LPCC) in case of a shortfall. In case of surplus of 25 per cent threshold, lower contribution will be prescribed.

Also Read

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Sebi lists new norms for high-risk FPIs: What it means for investments

Vedanta may successfully handle its debt in the next 12 months: Report

Mkts fall as RBI signals tighter policy, bank, consumer stocks underperform

Dark fibre case: SAT quashes Sebi's order on NSE and ex-officials

NCLT's nod to ZEEL-Sony India merger will trigger stock re-rating: Analysts

Trent rallies 7% to hit a new high in a tepid market on strong Q1 results

Disa India zooms 20%, hits new high as profit more than doubles in Q1FY24


Further, entities exceeding the threshold will be incentivised with lower listing fees payable to stock exchanges.

In a consultation paper floated on Thursday, the market regulator said that it had received representations by the large corporates on the challenges on compliance.

They have said that raising funds from banks and financial institutions is a cost effective option as compared to raising of funds from debt securities and subsidy benefits announced by the government for specific sectors are also not available in debt securities.

It noted that around one-third of the identified large corporates did not raise the minimum 25 per cent of their incremental borrowing through issuance of debt securities in the financial year 2021-22.

Sebi has also proposed to remove the block period of three years and make the norms applicable on an annual basis.

The markets regulator has sought comments on the proposal by August 31. 
Topics : SEBI Debt securities Market news

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayZee Entertainment-Sony India MergerGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedIndependence Day 2023Mercedes Benz GLC LaunchedUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon