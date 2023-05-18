close

Sebi proposes new regulations to deal with suspicious trading activities

Entities making abnormal gains will have a lot of explaining to do before Sebi

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed new regulations to deal with suspicious trading activities -- a move that will empower the market watchdog to go after entities making unusual profits without any fundamental basis.
The regulator has issued a discussion paper, inviting feedback on the draft of the Sebi (Prohibition of Unexplained Suspicious Trading Activities in the Securities Market) Regulations, 2023, which are aimed at curbing front-running, use of mule accounts, pump and dump schemes, and misuse of social media influencers. 
Currently, Sebi’s Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) and Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations deal with such activities. However, the regulator has found it challenging to establish violations under the existing regulatory framework with the advent of new technology such as vanishing messages.
First Published: May 18 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

