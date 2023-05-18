close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Manyavar's OFS fully subscribed, garners nearly 1.4 times more bids

The floor price for the OFS has been set at Rs 1,161

BS Reporter Mumbai
manyavar

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The offer for sale (OFS) launched by Vedant Fashions, that operates ethnic wear brand Manyavar, garnered nearly 1.4 times more bids than the shares on offer. The OFS saw bids for over 34 million shares from institutional investors as against 24 million on offer.
The floor price for the OFS has been set at Rs 1,161. Shares of the company last closed at Rs 1,240. Most of the bids in the share sale came at Rs 1,206, showed stock exchange data. About 2.4 million shares for retail investors will be auctioned on Friday. Axis Capital and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the investment banks handling the share sale.
The shares put on the block belong to the promoter entity Ravi Modi Family Trust and account for 9.88 per cent equity of the company. At the end of March 2023, the promoter holding in Vedant Fashions stood at 84.88 per cent. 

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, May 18: HDFC Bk, Vedant Fashions, MM Forgings, NDTV

Centre to sell up to 5% stake in IRCTC via OFS to garner Rs 2,720 crore

IRCTC dips 5% after government sets OFS floor price at steep discount

IRCTC down 9% in 2 days amid OFS by govt; stock slips below floor price

OFS still commands the lion's share in fundraising through IPO, shows data

Thermax declines 7% as investors book profit post March quarter earnings

SBI Q4 Results: Buy May call option if stock holds Rs 590-mark

Tilaknagar Industries surges 14%, hits 52-week high on healthy Q4 results

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

AU Small Finance Bank joins Rs 50,000 cr m-cap club as stock hits new high

Following the OFS, the Kolkata-based company—which got listed in February 2022—will become compliant with the minimum public shareholding norms.

Vedant Fashions

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Manyavar vedant fashions OFS norms

First Published: May 18 2023 | 5:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Manyavar's OFS fully subscribed, garners nearly 1.4 times more bids

manyavar
1 min read

Thermax declines 7% as investors book profit post March quarter earnings

Thermax opens new unit at SriCity; to manufacture chillers, heat pumps
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

SBI Q4 Results: Buy May call option if stock holds Rs 590-mark

SBI, state bank of India
2 min read

Tilaknagar Industries surges 14%, hits 52-week high on healthy Q4 results

Tilaknagar Industries surges 14%, hits 52-week high on healthy Q4 results
3 min read

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Sensex ends lower for third straight day, slips 129 pts; SBI, ITC dip 2%

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
2 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 18: HDFC Bk, Vedant Fashions, MM Forgings, NDTV

stocks, india inc, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax
8 min read

Stock of this capital goods company has zoomed over 100% since April

green energy targets in mind, but is India technology-ready?
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Has the correlation between the Nifty IT index and the NASDAQ ended?

Nasdaq
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon