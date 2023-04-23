Wipro to consider buyback proposal; board meeting on April 26-27



The Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company said, "The board of directors of the company will be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws, at its meeting scheduled to be held over April 26 -27, 2023." IT services major Wipro is reconsidering a proposal of buyback of equity shares, said the company in a regulatory filing. The decision will be taken in the board meeting to be held on April 26-27, 2023.



The outcome of the board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after conclusion of the board meeting on April 27, 2023. Wipro will also announce its Q4 FY23 and FY23 annual results on April 27, 2023. This intimation is pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



In the recent past, all the top Indian IT firms have resorted to buyback programmes. TCS, India’s largest IT services firm, had carried out a buyback programme in 2022. The buyback share price per share was Rs 4,500 crore with a total buyback size of Rs 18,000 crore. Wipro had initiated a buy-back programme in 2020 worth Rs 9,500 crore. The company completed its share buyback programme in 2021. In January of 2021 the company announced that it has completed the buyback and in a regulatory filing said, "23,75,00,000 (Twenty Three Crores Seventy Five Lakhs) Equity Shares were bought back under the Buyback, at a price of Rs. 400/- (Rupees Four Hundred only) per equity share....The total amount utilised in the buyback is Rs 9,500 crore,"

Infosys too had announced its buyback programme in 2022. The total size of the buyback was Rs 9,300 crore, which commenced in December 2022. In February this year the company completed its share buyback.