Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Sebi participates in IITF to spread investor awareness, financial literacy

In addition, it has also strived for better disclosures and investor awareness including cautioning the public against illegal money mobilisation schemes from time to time

SEBI

Sebi has also introduced SMARTs programme for enhancing investor education

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi has set up a pavillion at the India International Trade Fair here to showcase the well-regulated securities market of the country and to spread the message of financial literacy and investor awareness.
During the 14-day event, Sebi, market infrastructure institutions and industry associations will organise activities such as talk shows by market experts, skits, muppet shows and other activities to spread investor education and awareness, the markets regulator said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sebi, along with exchanges BSE, NSE, MCX, NCDEX, and market intermediaries -- CDSL, NSDL, AMFI, ANMI and CPAI -- set up the pavilion 'Bharat Kaa Share Bazaar' in the 42nd India International Trade Fair, it said in a statement.
The regulator's theme in the exhibition is "Vaishvik Samridhi Ka Adhaar, Bharat ka Share Bazar", which is aligned with the G20 theme of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".
Over the years, Sebi has implemented many investor-friendly measures through the use of technology like screen-based trading, dematerialisation of securities, rolling settlement, straight through processing, SCORES mechanism, ASBA facility, KRA mechanism, e-KYC, etc.
In addition, it has also strived for better disclosures and investor awareness including cautioning the public against illegal money mobilisation schemes from time to time.
More recently, Sebi has also introduced SMARTs programme for enhancing investor education, Online Dispute Resolution, T+1 Settlement, opened investor service centres for ease of investors, alongside reforms in mutual funds space.

Also Read

Microsoft's media literacy program aims to tackle online misinformation

International Literacy Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Importance

National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: History, importance, myths and more

Boom Live launches teen fact-checking network to address misinformation

International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: Theme, History and Importance

India made G20 far more inclusive by making AU permanent member: Kant

Bio CNG, LNG, bio bitumen, aviation fuel being made from stubble: Gadkari

US CPI inflation softens to 3.2% after rising 3.7% in Sep, dollar weakens

State govts fall back on thermal power as electricity demand rockets

Tesla on way to double its components imports from India: Piyush Goyal

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Financial literacy Investor investments

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesHappy Gujarati New Year 2023Latest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWholesale InflationTata Technologies IPOVirat KohliUttarakhand Tunnel CollapseWorld Cup 2023 | IND vs NZ PreviewWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DAIsro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: ReportCrude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon