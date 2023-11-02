close
Self-regulation does not work well in preventing frauds, says Sebi WTM

Amarjeet Singh says 16 working groups looking to simplify regulations

Amarjeet Singh

Singh said one of the reasons for failure of some large global banks this year was rollback of certain provisions which led to lenient supervision

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
While many segments of the financial market have been advocating self-regulatory bodies and institutional-level governance, Amarjeet Singh, whole-time member, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) believes self-regulation hasn't yielded the desired results.

“Financial misconduct and fraud in the absence of adequate regulation is a recurring pattern in the industry. The principles of self-regulation, or the belief that the market will take care of itself, doesn't work really well,” said Singh, while speaking at Gatekeepers of Governance, a seminar on corporate governance organised by Excellence Enablers, a board evaluation and consultancy firm.

To underscore the point of view, he recounted some examples.

“We have had our fair share of negative corporates. We saw fraud at a software firm over 15 years back, lapses at a big infra company with over 3,000 subsidiaries, a big private sector bank whose promoter is yes and no, a gems and jewellery company whose promoter fled the country, and a conglomerate in the power sector which sacked its chairman and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).”

Singh said one of the reasons for failure of some large global banks this year was rollback of certain provisions which led to lenient supervision and lower capital requirement. He highlighted that such instances show the need for more effective supervision.

Singh added that out of 167 circulars issued by the Sebi between September 2022 and August 2023, 44 per cent were related to development, 48 per cent around investor protection, and 8 per cent on extension of timelines.

M Damodaran, chairperson, Excellence Enablers and former chairman, Sebi, said one needs to differentiate between compliance and regulations.

“Compliance is doing what someone else wants you to do, and governance is doing the things you think you should do because that is the right thing to do,” he said.

Singh likened the regulator’s job to a trapeze—always required to do the fine balancing act.

He disclosed that the markets regulator has formed 16 working groups to simplify regulations and harmonise norms around disclosure and listing regulations and also delisting regulations.

“Regulators are often a convenient scapegoat and can be blamed for worsening economic conditions in bad times and for hampering growth at good times. There is a problem of selective bias, and social media makes matters worse by blowing the negative aspects out of proportion,” said Singh while mentioning the role of Sebi in bringing transparency in the market, towards investor protection, and facilitating innovation.

Further, the Sebi official urged the industry to participate more in the consultation process and submit their suggestions on various regulatory changes the board proposes.

“We don’t get enough feedback but hear about the issues only after the norms get notified,” said Singh.

Sebi has recently formed an industry-standard forum for addressing implementation challenges with norms like rumour verification by listed companies, core Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting, and prevention of insider trading.

Damodaran also highlighted the need for having a sunset clause with all regulations so that the norms can be reviewed every five years.

“The regulator is like a trapeze artist who is walking on a thin rope and balancing the three ends or the trinity of development, regulation, and investor protection. Trust me, it’s not an easy walk as a regulator,” said Singh.

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon