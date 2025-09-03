Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India Services PMI hits 15-year high in August on new orders, output rise

India Services PMI hits 15-year high in August on new orders, output rise

India services PMI: Composite PMI Output Index rose to 63.2 in August from 61.1 in July

PMI

PMI (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s services sector continued its strong run, hitting a 15-year high in August on new orders and rise in output led by international demand, with the HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbing to 62.9, up from 60.5 in July, according to S&P Global data released on Wednesday.
 
Composite PMI Output Index rose to 63.2 in August from 61.1 in July.
 
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said, "India’s services PMI Business Activity Index reached a fifteen-year high last month, from 60.5 in July to 62.9 in August, on the back of surging new orders. The broad-based expansion in international sales bolstered overall demand, which prompted Indian services firms to hire additional workers. Reflecting higher labour costs and robust demand conditions, both input and output prices increased substantially in August. Meanwhile, the composite PMI rose to a seventeen-year high of 63.2 in August, which indicated strong broad-based output growth in both the manufacturing and service sectors."
 

More From This Section

Satellite, Telecom industry, Department of Telecom, TRAI, AGR, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

Trai's plan for ₹500 satcom levy aimed at rural rollout push 'rejected'

US President Donald Trump

'We get along with India very well,' says Trump, but calls trade one-sided

a

Govt spending and exports likely to begin unwinding in Q2, says BMI

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Growth spurt before Donald Trump tariff squeeze: July orders jump 29%premium

Chemical factory, chemicals, SRF chemicals

India extends export obligation for chemical imports to 18 months: Govt

Topics : Service PMI India Services PMI BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon