Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Services sector growth steady in May as demand remains strong, shows PMI

Services sector growth steady in May as demand remains strong, shows PMI

New business - a key gauge for demand - expanded at a sharp pace in May, largely aligned with growth rates seen from February through April

PMI

Companies attributed this sustained momentum to advertising efforts, positive demand trends and repeat business from existing clients (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's dominant services sector maintained its robust growth in May, fueled by strong export demand and record hiring, although price pressures intensified, a survey showed on Wednesday. 
The HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, stood at 58.8 in May, marginally up from April's 58.7 but lower than a preliminary reading of 61.2. 
It has been above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction for nearly four years. 
New business - a key gauge for demand - expanded at a sharp pace in May, largely aligned with growth rates seen from February through April. 
 

Also Read

PMI

Private sector business activity rises to 13-month high in May: PMI data

PMI

May PMI rises to 61.2, highest since April 2024, driven by services sector

PMI, PMI INDIA

India's March services growth moderated, inflation eased sharply: PMI data

PMI, PMI INDIA

Boost in domestic, int'l demand drives growth in services PMI in February

The Economic Survey for 2023-24, tabled in Parliament on Monday, asked the private sector to contribute to the creation of approximately eight million jobs annually until 2036. It also cautioned companies against being overly reliant on capital-inten

Services sector growth pushes India's private sector output to 6-month high

Companies attributed this sustained momentum to advertising efforts, positive demand trends and repeat business from existing clients. 
This healthy demand environment was particularly evident in international markets, with companies reporting one of the strongest increases in export orders in the survey's over a decade history. 
To accommodate the ongoing expansion, service providers ramped up hiring at the fastest rate since the survey began in 2005, with nearly 16 per cent of respondents increasing staff numbers. 
That, however, contributed to rising cost pressures. Both input costs and output charges increased at faster rates in May, edging above historical averages. 
Companies reported higher expenses for cooking oil, materials, meat and overtime payments, leading to the strongest input price inflation since January. 
Growing price pressures could test monetary policy decisions for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has cut the repo rate by 50 basis points this year as inflation remains below its 4.0 per cent target. The RBI is expected to cut rates by another 25 bps to 5.75 per cent on Friday, according to a Reuters poll. 
Despite cost challenges, business confidence recovered from April's 23-month low, with companies expressing optimism about future growth based on their expanded workforces, larger client bases and ongoing marketing initiatives. 
Meanwhile, the HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index, which includes both manufacturing and services, eased slightly to 59.3 in May from 59.7 in April but indicated continued strong expansion in private sector activity. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal with Israel Economy minister Nir Barkat

Goyal, Israeli economy minister discuss boosting trade, innovation ties

PremiumHoward Lutnick, Trump's Commerce nominee

US signals trade deal with India before July 9 reciprocal tariff deadline

PremiumFactor-based investing gains ground in 2024 among fund houses, investors

Demand for non-US assets revives flows into emerging markets: Macquarie

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

OECD lowers India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.3%, UBS raises it to 6.4%

Moodys

Banks' asset quality to be stable amid global uncertainty: Moody's

Topics : PMI services Service PMI India Services PMI Services sector PMI Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon