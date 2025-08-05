Six months of a Trump Presidency later, India-US ties hit a crossroads

Six months ago, when Donald Trump returned to the White House as the 47th President of the United States (US), he made his objective clear: ‘Make America Great Again’. As a part of the agenda, the US administration turned to the use of tariffs as a key tool to raise government revenue, boost domestic manufacturing, and create jobs.

What also stood out was Trump’s apparent closeness with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Just three weeks after Trump's inauguration, Modi arrived in Washington D.C. for a high profile meeting. Both leaders announced plans to finalise the first tranche of a mutually-beneficial