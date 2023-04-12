close

Software exports from MP's four IT SEZs jump 66% to Rs 2,926 crore in FY23

During the financial year ended March 2023, software exports worth Rs 1,509.80 crore were made from TCS SEZ, registering a growth of about 74 per cent

Press Trust of India Indore
digital technology, AI, open-source software

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
Software exports from four information technology (IT) Special Economic Zone (SEZs) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore jumped 66 per cent to Rs 2,925.60 crore during FY23, a commerce and industry ministry official said on Wednesday.

The largest share in the overall shipments from the SEZs has been of IT giant TCS with 51.6 per cent.

The official said in the FY22, software worth Rs 1,761.19 crore was exported from these four IT SEZs.

During the financial year ended March 2023, software exports worth Rs 1,509.80 crore were made from TCS SEZ, registering a growth of about 74 per cent.

Exports from Infosys SEZ grew more than three times to Rs 444.80 crore during the period, while the outbound shipments from Impetus SEZ more than doubled to Rs 330.77 crore, the official said.

According to the official, during FY23 software exports from Crystal IT Park SEZ reached Rs 640.23 crore, registering an increase of about seven per cent.

Topics : Software export | Madhya Pradesh | Special economic zone

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

