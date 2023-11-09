Brent crude oil hovers around $80 after this week's downward spiral

The Brent crude oil benchmark hovered around $80 a barrel on Thursday, with demand concerns and a waning war-risk premium having triggered a selloff over the past week.

Brent crude futures were up 45 cents at $79.99 a barrel by 1147 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 43 cents to $75.76.

The uptick came after both benchmarks dropped to their lowest since mid-July on Wednesday as worry over possible supply disruptions in the Middle East eased and concern over U.S. and Chinese demand intensified. Brent is nearly $20 a barrel lower than its September peak.

"It might be that this near-oversold status is causing a hiatus in selling this morning," said John Evans of oil broker PVM, adding that there was little positive news overnight and that the week's earlier losses reduced the impact of the latest Chinese data.

Thursday's data from China suggested that the fight against disinflation in the face of weak demand remains a challenge for the country's policymakers.

Chinese consumer prices swung lower in October as key gauges of domestic demand pointed to weakness not seen since the pandemic while deepening factory-gate deflation cast doubts over the chances of a broad-based economic recovery.

Earlier in the week customs data showed that China's total exports of goods and services contracted faster than expected.

Demand indicators aren't looking rosy in the United States either. U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 11.9 million barrels over the week to Nov. 3, sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures. [API/S]

If confirmed, this would represent the biggest weekly build since February. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), however, has delayed release of weekly oil inventory data until Nov. 15 for a system upgrade.

Both OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) are due to offer their view on the state of demand-supply fundamentals next week.

Also Read Electronics export in India grew 56% in Q1, emerge as 4th largest item Comm min allows EPCMD to issue export registration, membership certificates US, EU criticise India's rice export ban, request immediate resumption How will India cope with Urals breaching the EU-denominated price cap? Brent hits $93 as escalating Middle East conflict heightens supply concerns India vulnerable to recurring food price shocks: RBI guv Shaktikanta Das 11 states budgeted revenue deficit in FY24 amid tapering grants: Report Strong domestic demand to support India's near-term growth: Moody's India inflation likely eased to four-month low in October: Report RBI remains watchful, monetary policy actively disinflationary: Das

Since last month's reports, higher output is expected to emerge from Venezuela after relaxation of U.S. sanctions, said Callum Macpherson, head of commodities at Investec, also highlighting a deterioration in the demand outlook.

"There is a danger the market could be in a surplus next year even if the Saudis do extend their cuts beyond the end of December," he said.

OPEC is set to meet at the end of the month to discuss output policy for 2024.