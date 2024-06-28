State bonds, treasury bills supply for Q2 along the expected lines

The central government plans to borrow up to Rs 2.60 trillion through the issuance of treasury bills in the second quarter of the current financial year, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Friday.

States and Union Territories also plan to borrow up to Rs 2.63 trillion through state government securities over the same period. The indicative borrowing for the quarter was along expected lines, said market participants.

“The borrowing calendars are along the expected lines,” said V R C Reddy, head of treasury at Karur Vysya Bank. “I don’t see any significant impact,” he added.