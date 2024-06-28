Core sector growth slows to 6.3% in May due to deceleration in output

Growth in output of eight key infrastructure industries — known as the core sector — slowed to 6.3 per cent in May from 6.7 per cent in April.

It was on the back of a sequential deceleration in the output of six sectors during the month.

According to data released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Friday, output decelerated in sectors like natural gas (7.5 per cent), refinery products (0.5 per cent) and steel (7.6 per cent) during May.

Meanwhile, the output of fertilisers (-1.7 per cent) and cement (-0.8 per cent) further contracted during the month.