Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India and US extends 2% digital tax pact on e-commerce until June 30

In October 2021, India and the US came to terms to settle differences with respect to the equalisation levy, commonly known as the digital tax

tax taxation

Representative Picture

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United States decided to extend their agreement relating to the 2 per cent equalisation levy imposed by New Delhi on e-commerce platforms until June 30, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

In October 2021, India and the US came to terms to settle differences with respect to the equalisation levy, commonly known as the digital tax.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Under the agreement, India will continue to impose the levy until March 31, 2024, or until the implementation of Pillar 1 of the OECD agreement on taxing multinationals and cross-border digital transactions. In return, the US will terminate the trade tariff actions which it had announced in response to the levy and will not take any further actions.

On December 18, 2023, the Inclusive Framework issued a statement calling for the finalisation of the text of the Pillar 1 multilateral convention by the end of March 2024, with a view to holding a signing ceremony by the end of June 2024.

“All other terms of the transitional approach remain the same,” the Ministry said. It added that India and the United States will remain in close contact to ensure that there is a common understanding of the respective commitments and will endeavour to resolve all issues on this matter through constructive dialogue.

Also Read

tax taxation

India, US extend 2% digital tax on e-commerce supplies till June 30: FinMin

WTO

WTO fails on major reforms, extends digital tariff ban in Abu Dhabi meeting

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

Record rains bring Delhi to its knees; traffic jams witnessed across city

satellite rocket space

AWS launches accelerator programme to support space-tech startups

bonds

Gsec yields settle flat as foreign inflows underwhelmed investors

Topics : digital tax ecommerce US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon