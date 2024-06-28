Business Standard
India passes anti-money laundering review by FATF during mutual evaluation

Finmin says it demonstrates the overall stability and integrity of the financial system

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global body to combat money laundering and terror funding, has placed India in the “regular follow-up” category, concluding that it has reached a high level of technical compliance in line with the task force's requirements.

After a year-long process during which a delegation from the FATF visited New Delhi to evaluate India's actions on the ground and talked with senior officials, it revealed its conclusions during its plenary meeting in Singapore.
Even though the FATF is not backed by a statute, global investors attach a lot of significance to its observations.

“India’s performance on the FATF Mutual Evaluation accrues significant advantages to our growing economy, as it demonstrates the overall stability and integrity of the financial system,” the finance ministry stated on the review outcome.

The ministry added that good ratings will lead to better access to global financial markets and institutions and increase investor confidence. It will also help in the global expansion of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India’s fast payment system.


India in the ‘regular follow-up’ category, a distinction shared by only four other G20 countries, marks a significant milestone in the nation’s efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

The FATF recognised that India has succeeded in mitigating the risks arising from ML/TF, including the laundering of proceeds from corruption, fraud, and organised crime.

Several effective measures have been implemented by India to transition from a cash-based to a digital economy to reduce risks.

It also underlined that the implementation of the JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile) Trinity, along with stringent regulations on cash transactions, has led to a significant increase in financial inclusion and digital transactions; these measures have made transactions more traceable, thereby mitigating ML/TF risks and enhancing financial inclusion.

The last FATF evaluation happened in 2010. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the pause in the FATF's assessment process, the mutual evaluation of India was postponed to 2023.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

