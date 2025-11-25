States pause spending as they await 16th Finance Commission's payouts

In a new trend in India's federal financing system, states are hitting a spending pause as they wait for the 16th Finance Commission award to amp up their expenditures in the remaining five months of the current financial year. While the award period technically begins from the next financial year, states are hoping the report outlining fiscal pressures on them will goad the Centre into bringing bring forward some sizeable relief.

How does lower state borrowing weaken the Centre’s fiscal influence?

When states borrow heavily from the markets to meet the gap between their revenue and expenditures, the Centre gets