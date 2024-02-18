Statsguru: Indian farmer protests mirror similar scenes in France, Germany

Farmer protests in India mirror similar scenes in countries like France and Germany.

While specific issues vary, subsidy changes and income worries have been broad themes across multiple locations. Indian farmers’ increasing assertiveness comes amid similar pressures on income.

Farm incomes have not risen at the same pace as the growth seen in the rest of the Indian economy. The share of agriculture in the national income has steadily declined over the decades, from 61.7 per cent in 1950-51 to 14.8 per cent in 2019-20. The share of employment has decreased more gradually, with agriculture still accounting for 45.6 per